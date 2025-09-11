Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) submits memo opposing road through Maskara TE

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the Demow Circle Officer on September 8. The memorandum signed by Biswanath Nag, president, and Amon Mirdha, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, stated that under the Demow revenue circle the land area of Maskara tea estate is only 40 hectares with only 110 permanent and temporary tea labourers. It stated that amidst the economic crisis of the Maskara tea estate, the tea factory has been closed for the past several years and 4 bighas of land of the Maskara tea estate had been acquired for the four-lane road. The memorandum further stated that it had been noticed that preparation for the entrance road of the Sivasagar Medical College was going on for which several more bighas of tea estate land would be acquired. The ATTSA, Demow branch, labourers of the tea estate, and the public have strongly opposed the construction of the road as another road through the estate already exists.

