Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Launches Free Summer Classes for Students in Demow

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DEMOW: Under the joint initiative of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association and Assam Tea Tribes Women Committee, Athabari sub-branch, free summer classes began in Kaliapani Mazdoor Primary School from Wednesday. In the opening ceremony, Dr Samiran Borah, Inspector of Schools of Sivasagar district, was present as the chief guest. In the programme, Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, Demow, Rajen Chaura, Headmaster, Diganta Sahu Tassa, Executive Member of ATTSA, Central Committee, Amon Mirdha, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, and members of the Athabari Sub-branch were present.

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