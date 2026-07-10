District-Level Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) Workshop Held in Sivasagar

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GAURISAGAR: The School of Nursing (ANM/GNM), Sivasagar, and Sivasagar Civil Hospital (SCH), Joysagar, on Wednesday organised a district-level workshop on Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) at the SCH Seminar Hall, MCH wing. The daylong workshop was formally inaugurated by Dr Sadhan Borah, Superintendent of SCH.

In the first session of the seminar, Anju Thakuria, Senior Sister Tutor, School of Nursing, Sivasagar, delivered her speech on 'Reducing Maternal Mortality: Challenges & Nursing Intervention.' On the other hand, Dr Vandana Gupta, Gynaecologist, Sivasagar, spoke on 'Current Trends, Causes & Preventive Strategies on Reducing Maternal Mortality.'

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