Demow: Palengi High School to host alumni meet on October 4–5

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The alumni meet of Palengi High School near Demow will be held on October 4 and October 5. The laikhuta of the alumni meet was installed by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency, on September 7, at Palengi HS playground in the presence of the dignitaries. In connection with the meet, a Sivasagar district-based open category Bhupendra Sangeet Competition will be organized at the school on September 13. Interested candidates can contact 7002869472 and 9101985722.

