Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) Demow branch submits memo over liquor circulation

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the Co-District Commissioner of Demow on December 12. The memorandum signed by Biswanath Nag, President, and Amon Mirdha, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, alleges that in tea gardens and villages and slum areas, the circulation of luxury liquor and making of sulai and its circulation are increasing day by day, due to which, in the tea community society, early mortality rate and destruction of social and educational environments have been noticed.

It stated that at different times, the association had strongly opposed illegal sulai and luxury liquor and its circulation and demanded the concerned department to stop it. At present, in the garden line and garden shops, the circulation of sulai and luxury liquor is increasing rapidly and is likely to pose a threat to the community in the future, it stated. In the memorandum, the ATTSA, Demow branch demanded that the authorities stop the illegal sulai and luxury liquor circulation in the tea garden line and slum areas at the earliest. Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, District Excise Officer of Sivasagar, Superintendent of Police of Sivasagar, and Officer in charge of Demow police station on December 12.

