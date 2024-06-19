Assam: Home Secy Shiladitya Chetia commits suicide minutes after his wife’s death

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: If twin flame journeys exist in this materialistic world, that is a question now. However, the fact that the death of a lady suffering from cancer has made her husband commit suicide is no less than a twin-flame love. Twin flames are ‘two halves of one soul’ that reside in two persons. Such split souls feel incomplete in the absence of the other half.

IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia, Secretary, Home & Political Department, Government of Assam, committed suicide with his service revolver in the ICU of a private hospital in Guwahati, where his wife, a cancer patient, breathed her last around 4.30 pm today.

According to hospital authorities, soon after the death of his wife, Agomoni Borbaruah, the IPS officer requested that the hospital staff go out of the ICU to allow him to pray. He fired himself from the back of his head and fell near the body of his wife as soon as the hospital staff members went out of the ICU. The doctors and other staff rushed to the ICU but could not save his life.

The body of Agomoni Borbaruah is in the mortuary of the hospital, and that of the IPS officer has been sent to the GMCH for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh condoled the death of the IPS officer. In a condolence message, he said, “In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia, IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife, who had been battling cancer for a long time. The entire Assam Police family is in deep grief.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Actor Noor Malabika Das Found Dead in Suspected Suicide in Mumbai Apartment (sentinelassam.com)