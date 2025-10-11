Assam: Teachers’ Training Programme Concludes at Kokrajhar University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The two-day Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0/ Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), Assam sponsored teachers’ training programme on ‘Mentoring Cutting Edge Research in the Light of NEP 2020’ concluded on Friday at the Mohini Mohan Brahma Auditorium Hall, Kokrajhar University (KU).

The programme was organized by Kokrajhar University, in collaboration with the UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Gauhati University, with an aim to foster a research-oriented academic environment and promote scholastic excellence among teachers and scholars. A total of 132 teachers from various higher educational institutions across the region participated in the two-day training.

On the concluding day, a valedictory session was held in the presence of Prof Ganesh Wary, Vice-Chancellor of Kokrajhar University, who lauded the initiative for its contribution to strengthening academic and research capabilities in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Throughout the two-day event, participants engaged in interactive sessions on topics such as curriculum design, high-impact research, interdisciplinary collaboration, ethical research practices, and sustainable development.

