Assam: Teaching learning materials exhibition and competition organized in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under Samagra Shiksha Sivasagar, a Teaching–Learning Materials (TLM) Exhibition and Competition was organized for teachers of 13 schools under the Thowra ‘A’ Cluster and Gohainpukhuri ‘B’ Cluster of the Demow Education Block. The event was held at Rajabari Govt. A Class Primary School on November 21.

The exhibition and competition were inaugurated by Keshab Deori, Principal of Desang Rajabari Higher Secondary School, at 10 a.m. The programme was anchored by Sekhar Jyoti Dowari, CRCC of Thowra ‘A’ Cluster.

The panel of judges included Akshay Jyoti Handique (CRCC, Athabari Cluster), Shyamalika Mohan (CRCC, Otala Cluster), and Humen Rajbonshi (Assistant Teacher, Desang Rajabari Higher Secondary School). Teachers from both clusters participated, displaying their Teaching–Learning Materials and giving detailed presentations and explanations. Judges evaluated the materials and selected first, second, and third positions in both Literacy and Numeracy categories.

