Rural Roots, Scientific Wings: Nagaon Hosts Vibrant Agricultural Exhibition

Nagaon: Raidongia village in Nagaon district witnessed a lively and meaningful gathering today as students of the Nagaon Centre of Assam Agricultural University organised an Agricultural Exhibition under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) Programme 2025-26. The event, conducted under the supervision of the AICRP on Dryland Agriculture, Shillongani, brought together scientists, students, farmers and local leaders in a shared platform of learning and rural engagement.

The programme was presided over by Dr. Hiranya Kumar Borah, Chief Scientist of the Shillongani Research Centre. In his address, he spoke about the changing face of farming in Assam. He said farmers today are no longer limited to traditional cultivation and are steadily adopting scientific tools and mechanization. According to him, this shift shows how effectively traditional knowledge can work together with modern science to improve productivity and resilience.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a series of addresses from guests. Nikhil Narayan Baruah, Agriculture Officer of Nagaon and Chief Guest, praised the students for the well-planned exhibition. He described agriculture as a beautiful culture and noted that events like this inspire discipline, creativity and social responsibility among young people.