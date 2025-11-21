Rural Roots, Scientific Wings: Nagaon Hosts Vibrant Agricultural Exhibition

Nagaon: Raidongia village in Nagaon district witnessed a lively and meaningful gathering today as students of the Nagaon Centre of Assam Agricultural University organised an Agricultural Exhibition under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) Programme 2025-26. The event, conducted under the supervision of the AICRP on Dryland Agriculture, Shillongani, brought together scientists, students, farmers and local leaders in a shared platform of learning and rural engagement.
The programme was presided over by Dr. Hiranya Kumar Borah, Chief Scientist of the Shillongani Research Centre. In his address, he spoke about the changing face of farming in Assam. He said farmers today are no longer limited to traditional cultivation and are steadily adopting scientific tools and mechanization. According to him, this shift shows how effectively traditional knowledge can work together with modern science to improve productivity and resilience.
The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a series of addresses from guests. Nikhil Narayan Baruah, Agriculture Officer of Nagaon and Chief Guest, praised the students for the well-planned exhibition. He described agriculture as a beautiful culture and noted that events like this inspire discipline, creativity and social responsibility among young people.
Dr. Yogesh Goswami, Senior Professor and Chief Coordinator of the RAWE Programme, highlighted that the exhibition was the outcome of months of field-based learning. He said the students had observed the daily lives and challenges of farmers closely and would carry this practical knowledge into their professions.
Dr. Sundar Barman, Associate Professor and Programme Coordinator, shared his personal connection to Raidongia, saying the village held special memories for him. He expressed happiness that students were gaining real-world experience through their interactions with local farmers.
Other speakers included Dr. Niranjan Deka, Principal Scientist at Shillongani; Dr. Hiranya Kumar Dev Nath, Senior Scientist and Nagaon Centre Coordinator; Dr. Navajyoti Deka, Meteorologist; Dr. Navajyoti Bhuyan, Scientist; and Dr. Soumitra Goswami, Dr. Gargi Sharma, and Dr. Parismita Das from AAU Jorhat.
Student representatives Arundhati Gogoi and Nirupam Das explained the objectives of the programme, while Sabina Yasmin delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with a group tribute to late artist Zubeen Garg, followed by the national anthem.
The exhibition featured thematic stalls on Assamese cultural heritage, organic farming and vermicomposting, crop production, modern mechanisation, animal husbandry, rural economics, biotechnology, horticulture and local agri-marketing methods. The programme highlighted how close collaboration between students and farmers can help build a stronger and more sustainable agricultural future for Assam.