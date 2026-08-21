Assam: Teaching paralysed in Darrang schools due to mismanagement of Census duty

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Serious irregularities have emerged in the deployment of teachers for ongoing census work in Darrang district, leaving teaching in several government schools severely disrupted and raising concerns about students' education.

The District Education Department has assigned teachers to Census duties, but the allocation process has drawn sharp criticism for its lack of planning. In many schools with only five teachers, four have been sent on Census duty, leaving a single teacher to manage the entire institution. Critics question how one teacher can effectively handle multiple classes. In contrast, some schools with the same number of teachers have been left completely untouched by Census assignments. This uneven distribution has prompted questions about the criteria used for selecting teachers.

NC Khetachar Primary School near Kharupetia stands out as a clear example. The school has five teachers. As per orders from the District Elementary Education Officer, the headmaster and three other teachers have been deputed for Census work, leaving only one teacher in charge. With multiple classes now dependent on a single educator, regular teaching has virtually come to a standstill.

Parents have expressed strong anger over the situation. "Census is an important national responsibility, but shutting down schools and jeopardising children's education is unacceptable," they said.

Teacher organisations have also objected to the process, alleging that the teacher-student ratio and the minimum staffing needs of schools were ignored. As a result, some schools have been left nearly empty while others retain their full staff.

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