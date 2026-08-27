Assam: Team of boatmen saves over 1,000 lives in devastating Dikhow flood

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 27-member team of local boatmen has emerged as a symbol of courage and humanity after risking their own lives to rescue more than 1,000 people during the devastating flood that hit Upper Assam on July 19.

The unprecedented surge in the Dikhow river created a terrifying situation at Bihubar Shiloni under Nazira sub-district of Sivasagar. Within moments, the normally calm river turned into a raging torrent, with tsunami-like waves sweeping away houses and devastating Bihubar and several neighbouring villages.

Amid desperate cries for help from residents and livestock, many people were forced to take shelter on rooftops and trees to save their lives. At a time when people were waiting for rescue teams and boats from the SDRF and NDRF, a 27-member local team led by people such as Shravan Prasad, Narayan Choudhury, Rajkumar Rajbhar, and Ravi Rajbhar came forward.

Using their six small boats, the team divided themselves into groups of six or seven and launched rescue operations. From around 11 am until 1-2 am, they rescued approximately 1,200-1,300 people from Bihubar Shiloni, Nepalikuthi, Mirdhabasti, Signal Basti, Natun Basti, and several other villages.

The rescue operation was extremely dangerous. Strong currents and huge trees, branches, and bamboo being swept downstream posed a constant threat to the rescuers. However, the experienced boatmen continued their mission despite the risks and succeeded in saving more than a thousand lives.

The team members reportedly had little food and water during the prolonged rescue operation, but they remained focused on saving those trapped in the floodwaters. After stopping the operation around 2 am because of darkness and exhaustion, they returned the following morning to resume rescue efforts.

The team comprised Shravan Prasad, Narayan Choudhury, Rajkumar Rajbhar, Ravi Rajbhar, Kukil Das, Mohan Choudhury, Chauhan Choudhury, Rajesh Choudhury, Mithu Choudhury, Kameshwar Choudhury, Dipak Choudhury, Vicky Choudhury, Ajay Majhi, Raju Majhi, Bablu Majhi, Parbesh Majhi, Aniruddha Choudhury, Kanhaiya Choudhury, Anand Majhi, Jagadish Rajbhar, Mukti Rajbhar, Bajrangi Rajbhar, Buddhu Majhi, Bimal Kar, Bahadur Garh, and Dipak Majhi.

The team members have lived along the Dikhow river for decades and are familiar with its waters. Many of them earn their livelihood by operating boats and have witnessed the river's seasonal floods over the years. However, they said that they had never seen the Dikhow take such a devastating form.

The extraordinary courage displayed by the 27-member team has earned them widespread admiration in Bihubar and surrounding areas, with residents hailing them as the 'real heroes' of the devastating Dikhow flood.

Also Read: Assam: Flood victims demand complete ban on stone mining along Dikhow river