Assam: Thefts at namghars, temples spark panic in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A series of thefts at Namghars and temples in the outskirts of Numaligarh continues unabated. Last night, thieves struck at the Sri Sri Maa Kali Temple in Numaligarh and looted a large quantity of articles.

Although a nightly wave of thefts continues to cause panic among residents, the police and village defence forces have failed to bring the situation under control. Thieves are reportedly looting one Namghar or temple almost every day.

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