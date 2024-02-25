Assam: Ten thousand women to perform dihanaam on silver jubilee celebration of Jamuguri Bohagi Mela

JAMUGURIHAT: The silver jubilee celebration of Jamuguri Bohagi Mela will be held with a three-day programme here from April 28 this year. During the three-day programme ten thousand women will perform dihanaam while five thousand women will perform bihu dance, informed the officials of Jamuguri Bohagi Mela here on Saturday. The Bohagi Mela committee had organized a meeting at the inspection bungalow, Jamugurihat. In this programme an Assamese Bihu cassette Bihu Anandiya Bihu Bindandiya directed by Niranjan Goswami was released by Jayanta Bora, secretary of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee. Addressing the media gathering, Nitumani Bora, working president and Jayanta Das, chief secretary of Jamuguri Bohagi Mela informed that iconic singer Angarag Papon Mahanta will perform a musical concert in the closing ceremony of the silver jubilee celebration.

