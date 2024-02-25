Jamgurihat: Statue of late Tirtha Nath Goswami unveiled

JAMUGURIHAT: As a part of the 100th birth anniversary of late Tirtha Nath Goswami, the founder of Sri Sri Naharkhat Satra located at Mudoi Gaon, on the northern part of Sootea, a statue of the pious person was unveiled by Taranath Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Samuguri Satra, Majuli-cum-assistant professor of Biswanath College in presence of a huge gathering on Saturday.

In this connection, nam prasanga was performed by the gayan-bayons from Magurmora Kurmi Gaon. Unveiling the statue, Mahanta briefly traced the contributions of late Tirtha Nath Goswami in the field of Sankari Sanskriti and in allied fields. The inaugural session was attended by Gopal Goswamai, Rupam Goswami, Jagadish Mahanta among others. All the proceedings of the inaugural session were carried out by Prabin Goswami.

Also Read: Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates land patta distribution under Mission Bashundhara 2.0 Scheme

Also Watch: