Assam: Tense situation in Biswanath’s Kumalia following abduction of minor girl

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Local residents set fire to the house of a youth named Nur Hussain, who is accused of kidnapping and confining a Hindu minor girl. The agitated locals vandalized and destroyed all the furniture and household goods before setting Nur Hussain’s residence ablaze.

According to information, the disappearance of a Hindu minor girl from No 3 Kumalia four days ago sent shockwaves through the entire region. After failing to find her despite extensive searching, the family approached the Biswanath police. Yesterday, after four days, the Biswanath police rescued the missing minor girl from Nur Hussain’s house at Kumalia village. Local people alleged that Nur Hussain had created a fake social media account under the name ‘Rahul’, trapped the minor girl through love and enticement, kidnapped her, and kept her confined in his own home. The police arrested Nur Hussain under the POCSO Act and sent him to jail.

As soon as this incident came to light, the local residents of Kumalia became furious. Vowing not to harbour criminals under any circumstances, the villagers immediately boycotted Nur Hussain’s family. Facing social wrath, the family fled the village last night. Following this, an angry mob arrived at Nur Hussain’s residence today, vandalized and trashed the house, and set the entire residence on fire.

Although the police have now brought the situation under control, a palpable tension still prevails throughout the area. Meanwhile, the villagers of the abducted girl demanded stringent action against Nur Hussain.

Also Read: Alleged Abduction of Minor Girl in Silchar Under Investigation