Assam: Tension continues over Kherbari weekly market in Sapekhati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The dispute over the Kherbari weekly market of Sapekhati, on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, has escalated, with tensions running high between the people of the two states. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has warned of economic sanctions against Arunachal Pradesh if the issue is not resolved.

The market, which was held every Thursday, was closed seven months ago after Arunachal Pradesh authorities made it mandatory for traders from Assam to obtain an inner-line-permit.

Traders from Assam then shifted the market to Kherbari, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, and were operating it there without any issues. However, Arunachal Pradesh authorities recently announced the reopening of the market in Kanubari, Arunachal Pradesh, which led to a clash between people from both states.

The AJYCP condemned the attempts by some Arunachal Pradesh residents to prevent people from visiting the Kherbari market. The situation is currently under control, with police and revenue officials present at the scene.

Also Read: Citizens suffer as Sapekhati weekly market infrastructure collapses