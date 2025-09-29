Assam: Tension in Badulipar as woman obstructs public land demarcation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An incident where a woman obstructed government officials who came to demarcate a plot of land in Rongamati mouza under Khumtai revenue circle in Golaghat district has created widespread tension across Badulipar.

Plot No. 762 (3 kathas 10 lechas) of periodic patta no. 426 in Leblebi Pathar village, Rongamati MOUZA, was notified on June 11 through Memo No. KRC 04/2015/153 for handing over to Rongamati Cooperative Society. Based on this notice, on Sunday a team comprising circle office staff, mandals, and officers, accompanied by the Village Headman of Badulipar, local Village Defence Party, police from Dergaon PS, representatives of various organizations, and conscious locals, arrived to show and hand over the said land to the President/Secretary of Rongamati Cooperative Society.

However, before the circle office officials could demarcate the land, a woman named Baratun Khatun (Nisha), who had encroached upon the land, attempted to attack Sanjib Gogoi (a beneficiary of Rongamati Cooperative Society and currently Finance Secretary of Golaghat District Students’ Union) along with Rajib Karmakar (Assistant Secretary of Tea Tribes Students’ Association, Dergaon branch), and also obstructed the officials from carrying out their work. According to official records dated June 30, 2018, under government Order No. GOL/KHU/2017-18/12/Fpart, dag no. 395 measuring 3 kathas 10 lechas under patta no. 426 is recorded in the name of Rongamati Cooperative Society Limited. Despite this, the fact that a woman dared to occupy such public land has triggered widespread reactions in Badulipar.

Meanwhile, representatives of the cooperative society including its President, Vice-President, Secretary, along with local organizations, have held discussions with the Khumtai Circle Officer and decided to file a case regarding the matter. They also resolved to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

