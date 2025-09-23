Petrol pumps to stay closed in Golaghat during Zubeen Garg’s last rites

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As a mark of respect for the completion of the last rites of the people’s artiste and beloved of hearts, Zubeen Garg, all petrol pumps in Golaghat district will remain closed on Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as announced by the North East Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Golaghat district committee.

Even on Sunday, traffic on the highways was at a standstill and shops in Numaligarh have remained closed for the past two days.

