Assam News

Petrol pumps to stay closed in Golaghat during Zubeen Garg’s last rites

As a mark of respect for the completion of the last rites of the people’s artiste and beloved of hearts, Zubeen Garg, all petrol pumps in Golaghat district will remain closed on Tuesday
Zubeen Garg
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As a mark of respect for the completion of the last rites of the people’s artiste and beloved of hearts, Zubeen Garg, all petrol pumps in Golaghat district will remain closed on Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as announced by the North East Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Golaghat district committee.

Even on Sunday, traffic on the highways was at a standstill and shops in Numaligarh have remained closed for the past two days.

Also Read: Second Autopsy of Zubeen Garg to Be Conducted Before Cremation: CM

Also Watch:             

Zubeen Garg
petrol pumps

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com