Assam: Tensions Erupt Over Alleged Lack Of Transparency In Vote Counting In The Dholai Assembly Seat

SILCHAR: Tensions erupted at the Silchar ISBT counting center for the Dholai Assembly by-poll as officials fail to provide timely updates on the process of vote counting that began at 8:00 a.m.

Agitated by anger, journalists staged a protest outside the counting center, demanding transparency and accountability.

The lack of communication led to allegations of highhandedness by the Election Department, with reporters accusing department official Bonika Chetia of obstructing media coverage.

According to the protesters, the official’s actions delayed their ability to report on the progress of the count, sparking outrage among media professionals.