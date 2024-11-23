Assam: Tensions Erupt Over Alleged Lack Of Transparency In Vote Counting In The Dholai Assembly Seat

SILCHAR: Tensions erupted at the Silchar ISBT counting center for the Dholai Assembly by-poll as officials fail to provide timely updates on the process of vote counting that began at 8:00 a.m.
Agitated by anger, journalists staged a protest outside the counting center, demanding transparency and accountability.
The lack of communication led to allegations of highhandedness by the Election Department, with reporters accusing department official Bonika Chetia of obstructing media coverage.
According to the protesters, the official’s actions delayed their ability to report on the progress of the count, sparking outrage among media professionals.
Despite the ongoing vote tallying, no official updates had been shared with the press, provoking anger among the people. Journalists have vowed to persist in their protest until they receive assurance of timely information and transparency from the authorities.
The byelection in Dholai took place on November 13, 2024. The contest saw two prominent candidates competing for the constituency’s victory. Nihar Ranjan Das, representing the BJP, is contesting against Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha of Congress.
Both candidates emphasized the importance of development and grassroots empowerment, aiming to connect with rural and urban voters.
The situation remains tense as the demand for accountability grows louder, casting a shadow over the Dholai bypoll’s counting process.