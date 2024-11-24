Assam: Territorial Army Recruitment Rally Sets Benchmark in Professionalism and Transparency

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The ongoing recruitment rally conducted by the Territorial Army from November 12 to November 26 has set a benchmark in professionalism, mutual coordination between civil and military officials and transparency. Held under the aegis of the Territorial Army Eastern Command with active support of district administration and Bodoland Territorial Council, the rally has drawn aspiring candidates from across West Bengal and Assam, showcasing their commitment to fostering a disciplined and inclusive recruitment process resulting in selection into the Indian Army. The rally has earned praise for its meticulous planning and flawless execution. A testament to its success has been the recognition and admiration from several dignitaries who visited the venue to witness the process firsthand.

Among the prominent visitors were the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, Civil dignitaries and Senior Military Officers of Territorial Army. They lauded the tireless efforts of the organizing units in conducting the recruitment drive with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

Speaking during his visit, Boro commended the Territorial Army for offering a platform that inspires youth to serve the nation while promoting discipline and camaraderie. Senior Army officials echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role of such rallies in fostering national unity and inclusivity.

The recruitment rally has not only showcased the ethos of the Territorial Army but also reinforced the trust and confidence placed in the Gorkha and Garhwal Terriers. Their dedication and professionalism have set a commendable example for future events of this nature. As the rally continues, the organizers remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that every aspect, from registration to the final selection, is conducted seamlessly with utmost transparency and probity. The Territorial Army remains a beacon of pride and opportunity, drawing young talents to its ranks and strengthening the nation’s defence.

