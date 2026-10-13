Assam: Tezpur artiste’s unique Durga Puja initiative highlights violence against women

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As preparations gather momentum for the annual Durga Puja celebrations, scheduled to begin on October 17, an artiste from Tezpur has taken a distinctive initiative to draw public attention to the growing concern over violence and abuse against women and girls. Through a specially created acrylic painting depicting girl students in the form of Goddess Durga, the artiste seeks to remind society of the stark contradiction between the worship of the divine feminine and the suffering endured by women and children in everyday life. Every year, devotees worship Goddess Durga, whose idols are crafted from materials such as straw and clay and adorned with vibrant colours, during the autumnal festival. However, despite the widespread devotion to the divine mother, women, adolescent girls, and even young schoolchildren continue to face humiliation, harassment, abuse, and exploitation.

Highlighting this disturbing reality, the artiste has used his creative expression as a means of social protest. The painting was formally unveiled on the evening of Mahalaya by Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das at his official residential office in Tezpur. The initiative is intended to take the message beyond the confines of an art exhibition and into Durga Puja pandals, where it can reach a wider audience during the festive season.

The artiste, Loknath Das, teaches in the Art Department of Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Tezpur and resides in Ward No. 12 of the Ex-Police Line area of the town. By portraying girl students as Goddess Durga, he hopes to encourage people to reflect on their social responsibilities and recognise that the true worship of the Goddess must also be reflected in the way women and girls are treated.

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