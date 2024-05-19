Assam: Tezpur gears up for Yoga Day celebrations on June 21

Tezpur: As Tezpur is scheduled to host this year’s state level central programme to commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, a preparatory meeting regarding the organizing of the event was held under the chairmanship of Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur on Saturday.

The District Commissioner in his opening remarks instructed everyone present to take all care and plan out necessary arrangements to celebrate the day in a befitting manner and ensure the programme’s success. He informed the gathering regarding the various aspects to be kept in mind in preparing for the central event. Primary among them was identification of a venue and its preparation, training of trainers for the event, involvement and participation of students, athletes, yoga practitioners, leading citizens and general public and many other related issues.

District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, all Additional District Commissioners, Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle, All Assistant commissioners, Joint Director of Health services, Inspector of Schools, District Sports Officer, representative from Tezpur District Sports Association and other officials of concerned departments of the district administration were present in today’s meeting.

