Assam: Tezpur hosts digital safety awareness programme at Darrang College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the 16 Days Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25 to December 10), a sensitization programme on ‘Digital Safety and Response against Digital Violence (Digital Safety Ring)’ was held at the Seminar Hall of Darrang College, Tezpur. The event was organized by SANKALP: HEW, Department of Women and Child Development, in convergence with ASRLM, Sonitpur, and the Sonitpur District Administration.

The programme aimed to raise awareness on digital safety, prevention of online abuse, and the mechanisms available for reporting and responding to digital violence. District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das attended the programme as the chief guest. Other dignitaries present included CDSP Barchalla Hari Charan Bhumij, Principal of Darrang College Dr Palashmoni Saikia, District Social Officer Rubi Kalita, the District Programme Manager of ASRLM, and the CDPOs of Sonitpur district. The technical sessions were conducted by Associate Professor, Department of Law, Tezpur University Dr Gitanjali Ghosh, and Dy SP(P), Sonitpur Angkita Sarmah, who elaborated on digital rights, cybercrime reporting systems, and best practices for ensuring online safety. Around 156 participants, including students, ICDS Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers, Community Cadres of ASRLM, Block Officials of ASRLM, and members of the District Poshan Team took part in the programme.

