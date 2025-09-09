New Examination Controller’s office inaugurated at Darrang College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Darrang College has taken another significant step forward after being granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The newly-established Examination Controller’s office of the college was inaugurated by Narayan Konwar, IAS, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, in the presence of top officials of the department.

The ceremony began with a formal welcome by the newly-appointed Controller of Examinations, Dr Swapnali Devi. After cutting the ribbon, Secretary Narayan Konwar visited the office and interacted with the faculty. Later, he chaired a crucial meeting with principals of major colleges in Sonitpur district. Among those present were Dr Palashmoni Saikia, Principal, Darrang College, Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika Principal, Tezpur College, Dr Tapan Kumar Kalita Principal, LOKD Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Dr Ranjan Kalita, Principal, Rangapara College – Autonomous, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Dhekiajuli, and Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal, Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat.

Also Read: Darrang College celebrates 81st Foundation Day, Alumni Association turns 31

Also Watch: