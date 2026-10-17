Assam: Tezpur Medical College and Hospital holds CME on Cervical Cancer Prevention

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TEZPUR: Doctors from various specialties of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH), along with cancer specialists and public health officials, gathered at the institution for a day-long conference titled "Awake to the Call of Preventing Cervical Cancer." The conference was organised by the Department of Community Medicine, TMCH, and sponsored by the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) under its Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme.

With cervical cancer continuing to pose a significant public health challenge for women across Northeast India, the conference brought together clinical experts from TMCH and representatives from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), and the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF). The initiative aimed to strengthen clinical practices and preventive strategies for cervical cancer, with particular emphasis on Assam and the wider northeastern region.

The conference featured a panel of eminent medical professionals, including Dr. Gunajit Das, Principal and Chief Superintendent of TMCH; Dr. Faruqueuddin Ahmed, Convenor of NAMS; Dr. Bibhuti Borthakur, Director of BBCI; and Dr. Rupali Baruah, Organising Secretary.

Other experts participating in the discussions were Dr. Mousumi Krishnatreya, Professor and Medical Superintendent of Nagaon Medical College; Dr. Shashanka Shekhar Chakraborty of the Department of Community Medicine, TMCH; Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Radiation Oncologist at ACCF, Tezpur; and Dr. (Major) Dhruba Jyoti Borah, Medical Superintendent of ACCF, Tezpur.

The panel also included Dr. Himashree Bhattacharjee, Additional Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at AIIMS, Guwahati; Dr. Rashmi Agarwala, Associate Professor in the same department at AIIMS, Guwahati; along with other dignitaries.

Key deliberations focused on strengthening cervical cancer screening services, improving cancer registry systems, and expanding preventive measures, including HPV vaccination.

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