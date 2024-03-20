Assam: Tezpur univarsity launches 7 new academic programmes

Tezpur: In order to bring innovative academic programmes for the students of Tezpur University (TU), the university has launched 7 new academic programmes, which are set to commence from this academic session 2024-25.

The programmes are Bachelor of Design (B. Des.), Bachelor in Chinese, M.Tech in Electrical Engineering, M.Tech in Data Sciences, MA in Women Studies, Master of Education (M. Ed.) and Ph.D. in Law. In addition to these seven programmes, the university has opened Ph.D. for industry personnel and professionals. The Undergraduate programmes of TU are as per Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) of National Education Policy.

Admission to B.Des will be based on valid Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design, JEE (Main) or TUEE 2024 test score. For BA in Chinese, candidates are required to appear in the CUET-UG–2024 to be conducted by NTA, New Delhi. For M.Tech in Electrical Engineering and M.Tech in Data Sciences - GATE Candidates with valid GATE score in relevant discipline will be admitted directly on merit basis. For Non-GATE candidates, they need to appear for TUEE-2024 or CUET-PG for admission into the programmes. For admission into MA in Women Studies, candidates will be selected based on the performance in the TUEE-2024 to be conducted through Computer Based Test mode across India by the university. For M.Ed, it would be through TUEE and CUET-PG. For Ph.D. in Law, candidates will be selected based on their performance in TUEE 2024 followed by personal interview.

In the Ph.D. for industry personnel and professionals, the university already has enrolled 5 candidates under the working personnel category. Out of which, two are fellow members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, one is Fellow Cost & Management Accountant, one is Fellow Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and one is Machine Learning expert.

