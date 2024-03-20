Assam: Issues pertaining to education sector discussed

JAMUGURIHAT: A delegate of All Assam MV School Teachers’ Association called on the Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu at his office and held a discussion on various issues pertaining to the education sector and the issues related to the MV School teachers on Tuesday, a press release stated issued by Ranjit Borthakur and Jayanta Kumar Das, president and secretary of the association, respectively. During the discussion, the teachers’ body had placed issues pertaining to amalgamation, uniform distribution, permanent headmaster appointment, medical allowance, 30 days earned leave, midday meal, Chief Minister scholarship examination, filling up of vacant posts, amendment of leave rule, problems of tutor teachers, issues of midday meal cooks etc. The minister listened to the issues and assured all sorts of possible amendments and rectifications. A delegates’ team including Ranjit Borthakur, president, Jayanta Kumar Das, chief secretary (i/c), Lohit Chandra Deka, secretary, Lakhyajyoti Saikia, vice president, Mukut Gogoi and Kishor Sahariya, executive members were present.

Also Read: Assam: Anti-rabies vaccination campaign in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: