Assam: Tezpur University Aims at Empowering Future Generations

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) organized a session on Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) programme aimed at empowering students, faculty, and future entrepreneurs with design thinking and innovation-led entrepreneurship skills on Friday.

The CBDE is a flagship programme of Ministry of Education that empowers selected Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) and its faculty members to focus on Design and Entrepreneurship development in their institution with the support of mentors from industry.

Tezpur University is among the 30 HEIs have been selected through a rigorous process. The event was held at the Dean’s Gallery, School of Engineering, which was graced by Prof. Khanindra Pathak, Managing Director of Science and Technology Entrepreneur’s Park, IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Manabendra Bhuyan, Former Pro Vice Chancellor, TU, and Dr. Miftahul Islam Barbaruah, Director, Vet Helpline India Pvt Ltd. Prof. Sudhir Varadarajan, Program Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram joined virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Varadarajan explained how the programme is aimed at instilling a problem-solving approach amongst faculty and students. “The programme includes one-to-one mentoring of faculty and promoting generative dialogue among faculty, student teams and HEI partners by a pool of expert mentors,” he said.

Addressing on the occasion as chief guest, Prof. Mrinmoy K Sarma, VC, in charge emphasized all to have the mindset of a job creator rather than solely job seekers. “Government cannot create all jobs; therefore, a shift in mindset is essential,” Prof Sarma said.

Prof. Pathak delivered an insightful lecture on entrepreneurship-related education. He said that the traditional teaching-learning system has often produced job seekers. “The National Educational Policy aims to reform this mindset”, he added. Prof. Pathak further said that entrepreneurial minds are not exclusive to elite classrooms, but innovative ideas can originate from anywhere.

