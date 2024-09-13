Assam Women and Child Development Department to Host 'Kalyani 2024' Statewide Quiz Competition at Tezpur University on September 21

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Department of Women and Child Development, Assam, in association with Tezpur University, is organising an All Assam prize money Quiz Competition titled ‘Kalyani 2024’ on the theme of ‘women and child development’ on September 21 at Tezpur University from 10am onwards. Students studying in senior secondary schools, colleges and universities from HS to Masters level from across the state are eligible to participate in the competition.

Jnandeep Mahanta, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Biswanath will be present as the quiz master. The prize money for the competition was fixed as Rs 20,000 for first prize, Rs 18,000 for second and Rs 16,000 for third prize. For more queries and registration, interested students may contact Joy Doley, CDPO, Sootea at 8638397780 and Mehfuz Islam Borah, DPA (IT), DHEW, Biswanath at 7838619691. Online registration is mandatory and there will be no joining fee in the competition.

