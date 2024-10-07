Assam: Tezpur University Faculty Elected as Fellows of NASI

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Tezpur: Tezpur University’s Dr. Satya Sundar Bhattacharya, Associate Professor in the department of Environmental Science, has been elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) for the year 2024. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon noted scientists who have made significant contributions to their respective fields of research.

NASI was founded in the year 1930 with the objectives of promotion of science and technology in all its branches by organizing diverse scientific activities and publication of journals and books. It is a premier organization of scientists, engineers, and health professionals as its Fellows and Members. Dr. Bhattacharya’s areas of research interest are vermiculture technique, soil health management, and solid waste management. He has a Ph.D. on Vermiconversion Technology from the Institute of Agriculture, Visva Bharati.

As a Fellow of NASI, Dr. Bhattacharya will join a distinguished group of scientists who are at the forefront of scientific research and development in India.

Congratulating him, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University, said, “Tezpur University is honoured to have Dr. Bhattacharya as a member of its faculty. His induction to NASI is a proud moment for the entire university community.” Earlier, the Department of Environmental Science felicitated Dr. Bhattacharya.

