Tezpur University Joins MARG Initiative to Enhance Academic and Research Ties with US Faculty

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) participated in the Mentoring for Academic Excellence & Research Guidance (MARG) initiative. An initiative aimed at fostering deeper academic and research collaborations between Indian-origin faculty in the United States (US) and universities in India.

MARG, which was virtually launched on Friday, is designed to leverage the expertise of Indian-origin scholars and professionals from four reputed institutions-George Mason University, University of Maryland, Stanford University and Purdue University. The inaugural programme was organized by Embassy of India, Washington, DC. MARG will initially be mentoring students from 11 Indian Higher Educational Institutions including Tezpur University.

“This initiative will not only provide Tezpur University with access to global perspectives and best practices in higher education but also facilitate long-term partnerships”, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said. The programme emphasizes mutual growth, wherein Indian institutions can harness the global network and diaspora expertise, while contributing to the academic and research aspirations of the nation, Prof. Singh further added.

The programme was attended by Prof Partha Pratim Sahu, Dean, School of Engineering, TU, Prof Bhabesh Deka, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and student and faculty members from the Department virtually. TU also participated in a special technical session on Chips and Semiconductors by Prof. Vijay Raghunathan, Director Semiconductor center and Vice President, Purdue University.

