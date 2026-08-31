Assam: Tezpur University hosts STRATEGIA 2026 management fest

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TEZPUR: The Department of Business Administration, Tezpur University, successfully organised STRATEGIA 2026, a two-day management fest under the banner of SAMPARK, the department’s flagship industry-academia interface. The event was held under the guidance of Dr Heera Barpujary. The department has been organising SAMPARK since 1997.

Focused on applying managerial and strategic knowledge to real-world business situations, the fest featured Business Pitch and Case Study competitions, with a combined prize pool of Rs 1 lakh.

The event received 137 entries from premier institutions across India, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT ISM Dhanbad, IIT Bombay, BHU, NMIMS, Assam Engineering College and Cotton University, among others. Following an online screening round, the top 12 teams in each category qualified for the campus finale.

STRATEGIA 2026 was co-powered by NEDFi and The Nook by The Padum, in association with NRL Ideation, with the Assam Startup & Innovation Foundation as Ecosystem Partner.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by Professor Amarendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, who stressed the need for innovative approaches to business in the changing economic environment. Prof Arup Roy, Head of the Department of Business Administration, announced that STRATEGIA would continue as an annual event and emphasised the importance of transforming viable ideas into sustainable ventures through initiative, implementation and calculated risk-taking.

The Business Pitch Competition was judged by Prof Manuj Kumar Hazarika, Prof Anjan Bhuyan, Dr Runumi Das and entrepreneur-alumnus Ritvik Bhattacharya. The Case Study Competition was judged by Zaveer Zaman and Surjya Pratim Bordoloi of NEDFi, along with Prof Mrinmoy Kumar Sharma and Prof Anjan Bhuyan of Tezpur University.

Team KeepFresh of Tezpur University won the Business Pitch Competition and received Rs 30,000, followed by Team Laundry Link of Assam Institute of Management with Rs 20,000 and Team Bael Tea of Tezpur University with Rs 10,000.

In the Case Study Competition, Team Visioneers of Tezpur University secured the first prize of Rs 25,000, while Team RAVEN of Assam Kaziranga University was the runner-up with Rs 15,000.

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