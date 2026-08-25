Delay in decision on investigation report against Tezpur University VC decried

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) has reacted strongly to the alleged delay in a decision on the investigation report against the Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, who continues to receive full salary despite being absent from duty since September 24, 2025. In a press release, the teachers' body mentioned that even several months after the inquiry report on the allegations raised against the V-C Prof Shambhu Nath Singh was submitted to the Ministry of Education, the Central Government has not yet taken any final decision till now, leading to serious concern among the university fraternity. The association has demanded an immediate resolution of the matter.

It may be mentioned that under Section 91 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, on December 31, 2025, a high-level inquiry committee was constituted, which directed Prof Singh to stay away from all responsibilities and go on compulsory leave. The committee appointed Prof Amarendra Kumar Das as the Acting Vice-Chancellor, who assumed charge on January 7 of 2026. It is noteworthy that the inquiry committee had submitted its report in May 2026, but the concerned authorities have not provided any information to the university community regarding the report.

After the Ministry of Education, on August 7, 2026, directed that Prof Singh would continue to draw full salary, the matter has gained more importance here. The association has demanded clarification on the legal basis for this order.

The association stated, "The matter is related to institutional accountability and the use of public money. Therefore, a clear and quick decision is an urgent need of the time for the university fraternity. The prolonged delay in taking a decision on the inquiry report has created widespread uncertainty in the university."

According to the organisation, this long silence has created apprehension among a section of stakeholders that if the delay continues, the matter may remain unresolved until the end of Prof Singh's tenure.

Also Read: TUTA Urges Centre to Decide on Tezpur University VC Enquiry Report