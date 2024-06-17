Assam: Tezpur University launches M.Tech programme in semiconductor technology

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) has begun admissions for the Master of Technology (M. Tech.) programme in Semiconductor Technology from this academic session 2024-25. The specialized programme, designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and skills in the rapidly evolving field of semiconductor technology, will be offered by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. The two-year, full-time programme combines rigorous academic coursework with practical, hands-on experience.

Its curriculum is meticulously crafted to cover key areas to produce graduates who shall be well-prepared to meet the industry’s expectations.

Referring to the Tata semiconductor facility coming up in Jagiroad, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that India’s ‘Semiconductor Mission’ represents a strategic initiative aimed at establishing the country as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation. “Semiconductors are essential to almost all sectors of the economy including aerospace, automobiles, communications, clean energy, information technology and medical devices etc. Given the importance of the area, Tezpur University is launching the multidisciplinary programme this academic year”, Prof. Singh stated.

