Tezpur University Hosts Seminar on Semiconductor Technology, Plans M.Tech Programme in Response to Industry Demand

TEZPUR: An insightful talk on the rapidly evolving field of semiconductor technology was organized by Tezpur University (TU) on Tuesday. The talk was delivered by Dr. Krishna Raghav Chaturvedi, Outreach Manager from the American Chemical Society, ACS International India.

During the deliberation, which was attended by faculty and students of School of Engineering and School of Sciences, TU, the role of semiconductors in emerging technologies as well as the challenges and opportunities were discussed. Apart from semiconductors, Dr.Chaturvedi also explained to students how to write and publish scientific research papers.The talk was followed by an interactive session where attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with Dr.Chaturvedi.

Addressing the gathering, Prof.Partha Pratim Sahu, Dean, School of Engineering, stated that the objective of the interaction was to explore the possibilities of offering industry-standard skilling to TU students on semiconductors. Referring to the semiconductor unit being set up at Jagiroad in the State,he said that the varsity is developing an academic programme on the cutting-edge sector to meet regional and national priorities.

Prof.Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that India’s Semiconductor Mission represents a strategic initiative aimed at establishing the country as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation. In view of the importance of the sector, TU is launching an M.Tech programme in Semiconductor Technology from the academic year 2024-25, Prof. Singh informed.

Also Read: BJP's Pradan Baruah Secures Third Consecutive Victory in Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency

Also watch: