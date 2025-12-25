Assam: Tezpur University non-teaching staff stage sit-in protest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Showing solidarity with the student-led movement demanding the removal of Shambhu Nath Singh, the absconding Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University (TU), members of the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest near the main gate of the University.

The protest was organized against the prevailing situation arising out of a more than three-month-long stalemate, which has resulted in severe academic and administrative paralysis. The prolonged deadlock has created widespread uncertainty among members of the University community, with several important academic and administrative files remaining pending.

The association expressed serious concern over the lack of intervention by the Ministry of Education. It was stated that students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff have repeatedly approached the Ministry seeking timely intervention but the continued silence and inaction have further intensified frustration on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gautam Kumar Sarma, president of TUNTEA, stated that despite sustained protests for over three months, the University has not received any official communication from the Ministry of Education, resulting in an academic and administrative deadlock that has adversely affected the functioning of the institution.

The association urged the Ministry to take immediate steps to restore democratic and statutory governance within the University. General Secretary of the Association, Partha Pratim Choudhury, remarked that the protest would continue until these demands were addressed and normalcy restored on the campus.

