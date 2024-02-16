Assam: Tezpur University opens admissions for CUET

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) has launched the TU admission portal for registration for Tezpur University Entrance Examination 2024/Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-both for Postgraduate and Under-Graduate programmes. The University, which is Northeast India’s only university with NAAC accredited with A+ grade is currently offering 78 academic programmes for various UG/PG/PhD/Certificate and Executive programmes offered across multiple disciplines.

Prospective students can explore a wide range of programmes in the fields of Science, Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences and Management. Tezpur University has already started Four Year UG programmes in synchronisation with the Integrated programmes as per National Education Policy 2020.

While the University shall participate in CUET UG & PG - 2024 and follow National Testing Agency, for some programmes, TUEE will hold Computer Based Test (CBT) in 28 designated centres across the country. These programmes are Lateral entry to 2nd year of all BTech programmes, BDes, MDes, B.Ed, MCA, Masters in English/Linguistics and language Technology/Cultural Studies/Sociology/Social Works/Woman Studies/Law/Education/Hindi/Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM)/Commerce/Mass Communication and Journalism/Assamese/Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Environmental Science, MTech in Data Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Civil Engineering/Bioelectronics/Electronics Design and Technology/Energy Technology/Food Engineering and Technology/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering and all PhD programmes.

TUEE exams are likely to be held on May 30 to June 3. Foreign students will also be admitted from this academic session on supernumerary basis.

For admission into Integrated programme (As per NEP 2020), candidates will have to qualify CUET-UG 2024 conducted by NTA. Integrated programmes offered by Tezpur University are Integrated Masters in Commerce/Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Life Sciences/English as well as undergraduate programme BSc BEd and BA in Chinese. For detailed information on programs offered, eligibility criteria, and the admission process, one may visit https://www.tezuadmissions.in/public.

Also read: Assam: International conference on ‘Devices, Sensors, and Systems 2024’ organized in Tezpur University