Assam: Tezpur’s Elephant Corridor Under Threat, Urgent Call For Conservation

TEZPUR: The frail balance between humans and wildlife in Tezpur is stuck on the edge. The region’s most important elephant corridor, which is the route for these magnificent creatures, is under major threat due to increasing human intrusion and harmful processes.

The imminent closure of the elephant corridor has sparked concern among the eco-activists and local communities. The expansion of human settlements and agricultural activities has pushed elephants closer to human habitations, leading to frequent conflicts and tragic incidents.

A team of devoted conservationists led by Professor Saurav Borah, who recently visited the Chapori area of Tezpur to look upon the situation firsthand, the group, which included prominent figures like Tutumoni Kalita, President of the ‘Prakriti’ group; Masinur Rahman, the group’s secretary; and environmental activist Bapdhan Das, along with representatives of the Serpent-Friendly Team, engaged with local communities and highlighted the urgent need for conservation efforts.