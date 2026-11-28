A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A lecture on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was held recently at Tyagbir Hem Baruah (THB) College, Jamugurihat. Dr Partha Pratim Baruah, Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science, Gauhati University, attended the programme as the resource person.

In his lecture, Dr Baruah deliberated extensively on the concept of intellectual property and the importance of securing legal protection for intellectual and creative endeavours. He explained how Intellectual Property Rights enable individuals to safeguard their creative works, including books, films, music, inventions, and designs.

He further elaborated on various forms of intellectual property protection, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, industrial designs, geographical indications, and trade secrets.

Highlighting the rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the region, Dr Baruah urged the academic community to give serious thought to the protection of indigenous knowledge, biological resources, and innovative ideas through appropriate intellectual property mechanisms.

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