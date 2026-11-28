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AZARA/RANGIA: The first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage was observed in Kamrup district on Friday with a series of awareness programmes and a candlelight march organised by the Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), reaffirming the nationwide commitment to make India free of child marriage by 2030.

As part of the observance, the civil society organisation organised three awareness and pledge-taking programmes across the district, bringing together survivors of child marriage, women leaders, community representatives, religious leaders, students, and other stakeholders. Girls who had successfully prevented their own child marriages shared their experiences and were felicitated for their courage.

Among those present were Tinkumoni Das, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Pallavi Saikia of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Murchana Dewri Bharali, Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO), Rajapara Gaon Panchayat members, representatives of Nari Adalat, village headmen, teachers, students, and members of the local community.

A candlelight march held as part of the campaign witnessed the participation of around 1,450 people, including women affected by child marriage, children, men, and members of different sections of society. Participants took a collective pledge against the practice and used cultural performances to spread awareness about its harmful consequences.

A significant feature of the campaign was the participation of stakeholders associated with wedding ceremonies, including priests, maulvis, confectioners, cooks, decorators, band and music operators, tent service providers, and printing press owners. They pledged not to facilitate or participate in any child marriage and assured that they would inform the authorities immediately if they came across information about such cases.

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