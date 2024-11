A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Breaking into the lock and grill of Sri Sri Basudev Than located at Shantipur, burglars entered into it and looted cash, silver ornaments, brass utensils, and other valuables on Saturday night. The namghariya spotted it this morning and immediately informed the villagers about the incident. In this regard, the management committee registered an FIR at Jamuguri police station on Sunday.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Solved Theft Case in 24 hours