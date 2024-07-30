Assam: Thieves Stealing Cows Captured on Camera

Digboi: The menace of illegal cattle smuggling continues in several parts of the state despite the actions undertaken by Assam Police at different parts of the state. In a recent development, a cow theft was captured on camera in Digboi.

A CCTV camera on the National Highway passing through Digboi captured a cow theft in progress. The incident highlights the large number of cattle theft and cattle smuggling incidents going on in the region. These incidents have been repeating themselves right under the nose of the local police and civil administration. Although a few culprits are caught from time to time, the menace of cattle thefts in the region is far from being under the control of the authorities.

This video of stray cattle being loaded into a pickup truck coming to light has raised several questions among the citizens of Digboi town. They have mentioned that a large number of animals have been abducted over time, and no concrete action has been undertaken to dismantle the gang involved in these illegal activities in the region. They added that the region has constantly been plagued by the frequent occurrence of such incidents and demanded that the administration take stringent measures to prevent the same.

A few days back, an EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one Bolero pickup bearing registration AS 26 AC 1386 and a vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 M 6199 as they were trying to smuggle 31 live cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing early in the morning. Five smugglers, namely Kaimur Ali (22 years old), Ajijul Haque (23 years old), Abzar Ali and Faiz Uddin (26 years old) from Kharupetia, and Abu Samer (24 years old) from Dalgaon, were arrested in connection with the incident.