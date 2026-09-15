Assam: Third citizens’ convention held in Nazira over Dikhow floods

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A third citizens' convention was held in Nazira on Sunday to discuss the devastating floods of July 19 that swept through parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts, leaving thousands of families severely affected.

The convention was held at the MC Club auditorium in Nazira under the chairmanship of retired professor Tridip Gogoi.

The participants expressed deep concern over the continuing suffering of flood-hit people, many of whom, after witnessing sudden deaths of loved ones and destruction of their lifetime's savings, are reportedly struggling with severe mental trauma and a deep sense of insecurity. A major focus of the convention was the need for a scientific investigation into the alleged role of uncontrolled hill cutting, stone and coal mining, and other human activities in aggravating the disaster.

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