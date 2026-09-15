Nazira Villagers Seek Action Against Gaon Pradhan Over Alleged Favouritism, Negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A section of residents of Maut village under Shilakuti Gaon Panchayat in Shilakuti Mouza, within Nazira co-district, has submitted a written complaint to the District Commissioner, alleging bias, favouritism, and dereliction of duty by the village Gaon Pradhan.

In their petition, the villagers have sought a fair investigation into the allegations and appropriate action against the Gaon Pradhan.

According to the residents, 33 flood-affected families of the village were allegedly left out of the list of beneficiaries for the Rs 15,000 government assistance announced for families affected by the recent devastating floods. The villagers attributed the alleged exclusion to favouritism and negligence on the part of the Gaon Pradhan.

The residents have also alleged that they frequently face difficulties in dealing with government-related work and in preparing various applications, certificates, and other official documents due to what they describe as the Gaon Pradhan's lack of efficiency.

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