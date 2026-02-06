Assam: Third phase of MDA campaign for lymphatic filariasis elimination from Feb 10 in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT
TINSUKIA: The third phase of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign under the lymphatic filariasis elimination programme will be conducted from February 10 to February 19, 2026, in identified areas of Tinsukia district covering Hapjan BPHC, Tinsukia Municipal area, and Makum Municipal area Addressing the media, Dr Aparupa Borgohain, District Nodal Officer, Tinsukia, stated that since the microfilaria rate in Hapjan BPHC exceeds 1 percent, the MDA programme will be undertaken in Hapjan BPHC along with three other districts of Assam, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Assam. The MDA programme will include 10 days of booth-level activities at all health facilities, along with house-to-house distribution and a mop-up approach to ensure maximum coverage.
