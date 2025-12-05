Assam: Thousands rally against ST status for six communities in Dokmoka

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Hundreds of tribal students and youth from across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts staged a massive protest rally in Dokmoka on Thursday against the Assam Government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of the state.

The daylong mass rally, organized jointly by the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Students’ and Youth Council (KSYC), Indigenous Tribal Peoples’ Karbi Anglong (ITPKA), All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Karbi Anglong Youth Association (KAYA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), and several allied organizations, saw participants carrying banners and placards stating ‘NO ST STATUS TO 6 COMMUNITIES’ while raising slogans against the State Government’s move.

The protesters warned of intensified agitation across the hill districts and beyond if the Assam Government and the Centre proceed with the proposal without consulting the existing Scheduled Tribes. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the move and urged all recognized tribal organizations of the state to unite against what they called ‘a systematic attempt to erode tribal identity and rights.’

Similar protests and solidarity programmes were also reported from Haflong of Dima Hasao district, which were organized by the All Tribal Students’ Organization of Dima Hasao.

