TAYPA Raises Concerns on ST Status Debate Ahead of Assam Elections

Dibrugarh: The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Assam (TAYPA) on Thursday addressed a press conference in Dibrugarh, voicing serious concerns over the ongoing debate surrounding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the rights of Assam’s indigenous communities. The briefing was led by Debajyoti Gogoi, Joint Secretary of the organisation’s Central Committee.

Gogoi said that allegations and repeated objections targeting the Ahom community have intensified ever since the proposal to grant ST status to six communities was placed. He stated that the Ahoms have historically played a crucial role in protecting Assam’s land, culture, and identity, and have made significant contributions across various sectors. “We feel a conspiracy is taking shape around this issue,” he said.

Responding to comments made by Birendra Prasad Rabha, who recently criticised the move to grant ST status to the six communities, Gogoi urged Aditya Khaklary, Secretary General of the All Assam Tribal Sangha to understand the broader concerns faced by indigenous groups. He referred to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s earlier statement that “Miya Muslims may one day take over the Chief Minister’s chair,” stressing that such fears highlight the importance of safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities.

“Considering these issues, we believe the government’s decision to grant us land rights and ST status has been made after careful evaluation,” Gogoi said.

Through the press meet, the TAYPA reiterated its demand that the long-pending Tribal Committee Report be implemented before the upcoming Assembly elections. The organisation maintained that genuine indigenous communities must be protected through constitutional recognition and clear policy decisions.