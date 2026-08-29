Assam: Three arrested for allegedly supplying fake SIM cards to cybercriminals

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Three persons were arrested by Mukalmua police in Barkhetri for allegedly preparing and supplying fake and illegally activated SIM cards to cybercriminals. The arrested persons have been identified as Abdur Rezzak (35 years) of Chaulkhowa, Jahidul Islam of Kaplabari, and Jahedul Islam of Damdama Pathar.

According to information available, the accused allegedly used the identity documents of people who had approached them to obtain new SIM connections. The SIM cards were allegedly activated illegally and subsequently supplied to different cybercriminals for use in cyber-related fraud.

Acting on the allegations, a team of Mukalmua police conducted a raid at the Jio SIM distribution and connection outlet operated by Abdur Rezzak in Mukalmua. The police reportedly carried out the operation for nearly three hours and recovered several objectionable documents from the business premises. Police also seized one POS machine and several mobile phones. Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced that Abdur Rezzak had previously been detained on similar charges relating to the supply of fake SIM cards.

Also Read: Assam: Foundation day of Mahapurushiya Namghar celebrated in Udalguri