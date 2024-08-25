Assam: Three Arrested for Kidnapping and Robbing Foreign Citizen

Guwahati: In a major success, Guwahati Police has been able to solve the case of the robbery of a Vietnamese citizen in the city. According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday.

On Saturday a Vietnamese citizen landed in Guwahati after which he was kidnapped and looted by three persons. A sum of Rs 5,00,000 was looted from the visitor along with a smart watch and a laptop. The incident took place near Amingaon in Guwahati, after which Azara Police Station which comes under the West Guwahati Police district initiated an investigation into the matter.

Following this investigation, the police team was able to arrest three miscreants identified as Riaz Ali, Arif Ahmed, and Iftikar Ahmed. It was mentioned that they are all residents of Koya in Kamrup. A vehicle with registration number AS 01 AB 5455 which was used in the robbery was also seized by the police team.

According to a statement, the Vietnamese citizen was contacted by the miscreants on social media, before they called him to Assam, mentioning that they would provide the necessary support for his travels. They picked him up from the Guwahati International Airport on arrival in the city. Thereafter they proceeded to loot his belongings and made him transfer money from his account to their own accounts. The police have initiated necessary legal action against all the arrested persons.

Similar incidents have taken place in the past as well. A few months back a youth was reportedly abducted from the Jalukbari locality of the city and his valuables looted. According to sources, the incident took place on the Jalukbari Flyover at night when the victim was waiting for vehicles to go towards Nalbari. A Maruti Swift Dzire stopped near him and the passengers forcefully dragged him into the vehicle. The three miscreants present in the car roughed him up and looted all his valuables threatening him with a knife. They grabbed his cash, his mobile phone and his ATM card apart from forcing him to transfer funds into their accounts using UPI apps.