Assam: Three Former BJP-AGP MLA’s to Join Congress in Delhi Today

Guwahati: Former Sipajhar MLA Binanda Saikia, once considered a close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, quit the BJP on September 3. Saikia, who had been in the party for four years, said she had “gained nothing” despite frequent meetings with Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Accusing the BJP of betraying its nationalist principles, Saikia alleged large scale corruption under the Jal Jeevan Mission and criticised the party for fueling communal tensions. “I cannot remain in such a party,” he said.

The same day, senior AGP leader and former General Secretary Satyabrat Kalita tendered his resignation. A ticket aspirant from Kamalpur, Kalita said the AGP had become a mere “branch of the BJP”,with no internal democracy. He accused AGP president Atul Bora of failing to degend 1985 Assam Accord, citing the Centre’s recent decision to extend the cut-off-date for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2025 to December 31, 2024. Kalita also declared his intention to contest from Kamalpur in 2026, a seat currently held by BJP.

In West Karbi Anglong, four- time MLA Dr. Mansing Rongpi resigned from the BJP on September 6, submitting his letter through the district office.

Rongpi lamented that the “old BJP no longer exists,” claiming the party had been taken over by new entrants, leaving senior leaders sidelined. “There is no respect for long time members like us,” he said, reflecting growing discontent among veteran leaders.

The formal induction of the three leaders into the Congress comes as the party looks to consolidate its base in Assam by attracting disillusioned leaders from regional and national allies of the BJP.